3 boys die in suicide bomb attack in eastern Nigeria

Three boys were killed in a suicide bomb attack at an Islamic school in north-eastern Nigeria late Thursday night, residents and militiamen say.

A girl detonated a bomb, killing the three boys in an attack that bears similarity with attacks by Boko Haram.

The 12-year old girl was reported to have detonated the device late Thursday during an open-air classes on the outskirt of Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State.

According to Mohammed Bola, head of the anti-jihadist militia, the girl walked up to the group of boys who were just ending their lessons and “blew herself up in their midst. The attack reportedly took place at 19:00 GMT.

Earlier, another young girl was said to have stormed into a house in the area and detonated her explosives, injuring one person, a resident, Salisu Mohammed said.

The house was destroyed but no one was killed as occupants were chatting with neighbours outside.

The scene of the bombings is a popular night venue for residents and has been repeatedly targeted by suicide attacks, blamed on Boko Haram.

