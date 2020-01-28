C.A.R's François Bozizé on contesting Dec. polls

Former President of the Central African Republic François Bozizé breaks has broken his silence.

Back in Bangui for months after nearly seven years in exile, the former president spoke publicly for the first time on Monday at a press conference.

He made a solemn request for forgiveness from the Central Africans, and said he could be a candidate for the 2020 presidential election.

I solemnly ask for forgiveness on this day. I beg the Central African people to believe that I have never intentionally harmed any of my compatriots.

“I solemnly ask for forgiveness on this day. I beg the Central African people to believe that I have never intentionally harmed any of my compatriots. Until proven otherwise, nothing prevents me from being a candidate. Now is not the time to decide on this, as it is my party that will be able to decide on possible candidacies, he told the press.

The former head of state is still under UN sanctions for his role in the Central African crisis of 2013. He has this to say.

“I will write to the focal point of the UN Sanctions Committee listings in the next few days to have my case studied and to put an end to the sanctions that have been unjustly imposed on me because, in my view, they were never justified”, Bozizé added.

François Bozizé assured his respect for the peace agreement signed with the rebel groups in the Central African Republic.

AFP