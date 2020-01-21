Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

This is Culture

this-is-culture

Ivory Coast mourns Allah Therese, its icon of traditional music

Ivory Coast mourns Allah Therese, its icon of traditional music
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ivory Coast

From the president to prime minister, the Ivorian arts fraternity, other politicians through to Ivorians on social media, the West African nation is mourning one of the country’s most iconic traditional singers.

Thérèse Allah, better known as Allah Thérèse, a traditional singer, loved across the country died at the age of 70 on Sunday evening at Djekanou General Hospital after suffering a short illness.

She is revered as a pioneer of traditional Ivorian music music, and for her works was was made a Knight of the Ivorian Order of Merit in 2014. She was known for her signature hairstyle, “Akôrou Koffié.”

She hailed from the village of Gbofia in the sub-prefecture of Toumodi located in south-central part of the country. President Ouattara led the tributes to her as did ex-National Assembly Speaker, Guillaume Soro.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of our dear Allah Thérèse, icon of traditional Ivorian music. Ivory Coast has just lost a great Lady, an artist admired by all, who will have marked many generations of Ivorians,” the president wrote in a social media post.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family of our dear Allah Thérèse, to his relatives, as well as to the entire Ivorian Nation,” he added in another post.

No official communication has been made with respect to funeral arrangements. Her death follows that of young artist DJ Arafat who died in a motor crash in 2019. He was also mourned across the country and throughout Francophone Africa for birthing the “coupé-decalé” genre of music.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..