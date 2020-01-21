Ivory Coast mourns Allah Therese, its icon of traditional music

From the president to prime minister, the Ivorian arts fraternity, other politicians through to Ivorians on social media, the West African nation is mourning one of the country’s most iconic traditional singers.

Thérèse Allah, better known as Allah Thérèse, a traditional singer, loved across the country died at the age of 70 on Sunday evening at Djekanou General Hospital after suffering a short illness.

She is revered as a pioneer of traditional Ivorian music music, and for her works was was made a Knight of the Ivorian Order of Merit in 2014. She was known for her signature hairstyle, “Akôrou Koffié.”

She hailed from the village of Gbofia in the sub-prefecture of Toumodi located in south-central part of the country. President Ouattara led the tributes to her as did ex-National Assembly Speaker, Guillaume Soro.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the death of our dear Allah Thérèse, icon of traditional Ivorian music. Ivory Coast has just lost a great Lady, an artist admired by all, who will have marked many generations of Ivorians,” the president wrote in a social media post.

“I offer my sincere condolences to the family of our dear Allah Thérèse, to his relatives, as well as to the entire Ivorian Nation,” he added in another post.

No official communication has been made with respect to funeral arrangements. Her death follows that of young artist DJ Arafat who died in a motor crash in 2019. He was also mourned across the country and throughout Francophone Africa for birthing the “coupé-decalé” genre of music.

C’est avec une grande tristesse que j’ai appris le décès de notre chère Allah Thérèse, icône de la musique traditionnelle ivoirienne. La Côte d’Ivoire vient de perdre une grande Dame, une artiste admirée de tous, qui aura marqué de nombreuses générations d’Ivoiriens. pic.twitter.com/TgbQoHOgyz — Alassane Ouattara (@AOuattara_PRCI) January 20, 2020

C’est avec une grande tristesse que j’ai appris le décès de l’immense icône de la culture baoulé, Allah Thérèse.



Au nom de tout le Gouvernement ivoirien et en mon nom propre, j’adresse mes sincères condoléances à sa famille.



Puisse son âme reposer en paix. pic.twitter.com/Km0rwNEZHH — Amadou Gon Coulibaly (@AmadouGon) January 20, 2020

Allah Thérèse en plus de 60 ans de carrière, avait su, au-delà des époques, incarner l’âme profonde de nos peuples et de nos terroirs, à travers ses chansons. La Côte d’Ivoire vient de perdre une icône. Repose en paix, Mémé. #GKS#CI225 #CIV #RIP pic.twitter.com/AbS4ohnmvd — Guillaume K. Soro (@SOROKGUILLAUME) January 20, 2020

▫️Nous avons la profonde tristesse de vous annoncer le décès de l’artiste Allah Therese, décès survenu cette nuit à 23h 10’à l’hôpital général de Djekanou. Elle y avait été admise ce matin suite à un malaise?



Allah Thérèse, est une chanteuse traditionnelle originaire de Gbofia pic.twitter.com/1LoLzWrMeN — La Côte d’Ivoire est Chic?? (@CotedIvoire_off) January 20, 2020

[#NEWS] C’est avec consternation et une grande tristesse que nous apprenons le décès de la célèbre chanteuse ivoirienne Allah Thérèse, décès survenu dans la nuit de ce dimanche 19 janvier à l’hôpital général de Djekanou où elle était admise pour divers malaises. pic.twitter.com/RVipwCmzhH — Life Magazine (@LifeMagazine_CI) January 20, 2020