CAF CL: Mazembe and Sundowns into quarter finals

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

Football Planet

CAF champions league 2020, group matches heating up last weekend as the men begin separating themselves from the boys, TP Mazembe and Mamelodi Sundowns already into the quarter finals, we shall be having the complete results of the CAF inter club competitions played across the continent .

In today’s show we have a litany of sports reporters across Africa who are on standby to file in results, updates and projections as we shall be taking you to Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Ivory Coast , Liberia and the Tanzanian leagues .

Customarily we take you to Europe where African players as the case will be every weekend scored goals in some of the top five European leagues, Aubameyang scored but was sent off on Saturday .

Football Planet

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

Football Planet

