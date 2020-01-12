Gambia's Jammeh seeks to return home

Gambia’s former president, Yahya Jammeh is reportedly seeking support of his political party to return home.

Bloomberg reports that the Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction party, is planning a protest calling on the United Nations, the African Union and Economic Community of West African States( ECOWAS) to follow through on their commitment to ensure Jammeh could return to the Gambia

The party’s deputy leader Ousman Rambo Jatta said this via phone on Saturday from Banjul.

The international bodies included the clause that Jammeh could return at “a time of his choosing” in a January 2017 deal to end the month-long political impasse.

This was triggered by his refusal to step down for Adama Barrow who won a December 2016 vote.

Jammeh, 54, has been living in Equatorial Guinea ever since a regional armed intervention enforced the election result.

He ruled the West African nation for 22 years. Barrow is expected to seek re-election next year despite an earlier agreement to step down after a 3-year transition period.