Ethiopia PM visits Eq. Guinea from Guinea, next stop South Africa

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is on an official visit to Equatorial Guinea as at Thursday morning, state-run FANA broadcasting corporate reported.

Abiy was received by his host President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, with the two parties expected to sign cooperation deals aimed at boosting existing bilateral relations.

Ethiopians in the oil-rich Central African country lined up along major roads to welcome the Prime Minister. A number of them wearing attires that showed Abiy’s Nobel Peace Prize triumph.

pic.twitter.com/V2nAPIAfbP — Office of the Prime Minister – Ethiopia (@PMEthiopia) January 9, 2020

He arrived in Malabo from Guinea Conakry where he undertook a two-day official visit. The PM’s office said Abiy held meetings with President Alpha Conde and visited the Port of Conakry.

The two agreed to bolster cooperation agreements signed in 2019 between the two countries. The agreements focused on areas of education, health, financial management, agriculture, culture and tourism.

During the stay in the Republic of Guinea, PM Abiy Ahmed also met with Governor El Rufai of Kaduna State, Nigeria and Nigerian business tycoon,Tony Olumelu, to discuss investment opportunities in Ethiopia in various burgeoning sectors.

Fana reports that after his engagements in Malabo, Abiy heads to South Africa for two-day official state visit. The visit aims to strengthen the diplomatic relations between the two countries and boost ties, the state-media added. Abiy will meet with South African officials and Ethiopians residing there.