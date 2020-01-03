Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Wearable technology named top 2020 fitness trend [Grand Angle]

Wearable technology named top 2020 fitness trend [Grand Angle]
Nyasha K. MUTIZWA

The Morning Call

Wearable technology is leading a sports and fitness revolution.

From FitBits to iWatches, millions of adults now sport wearable devices as part of a growing movement of using technology to help with their health.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..