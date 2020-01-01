Welcome to Africanews

Chocolate: Africa's ambitions [Business Africa]

With 70% of world cocoa production, Africa has several assets to transform its production, but it faces numerous obstacles.

The continent, home to more than two of the world’s major cocoa producers, has enormous potential and resources to process locally.

But it faces the problem of imbalance: producers complain that they receive only 2% of the $100 billion generated by the global chocolate industry.

In this episode, Michel Arrion, the Executive Director of the International Cocoa Organization from Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, explains.

