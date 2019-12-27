Modest Naples museum pays tribute to Diego Maradona [Grand Angle]

The Morning Call
In the Grand Angle, a small museum dedicated to Diego Armando Maradona.
Discover an extraordinary treasure trove of artefacts that includes the left boot with which the Argentine scored twice against Belgium in the semi-finals of the 1986 World Cup.
01:57
World's first vagina museum opens in London
02:00
Bolivia's lonely frog finally meets his 'first date'
05:00
Congo: a Museum to promote local artists[This is Culture, TMC]
05:05
Opening of the African Circle Museum in Pointe Noire, Congo [This is Culture]
10:30
The Panafrican museum promoting black civilisation [Inspire Africa]
Go to video
Senegal unveils China-funded Museum of Black Civilisations