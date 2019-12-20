Trump's impeachment: Tweeps wonder if same is possible in Africa

The United States House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine.

The historic vote meant Trump became only the third president in US history to be impeached by the full House.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House announced the results: “The yays are 230, the nays are 197, present is 1, Article 1 is adopted.”

The articles of impeachment, now go to the Republican-controlled Senate for trial where Trump is expected to be acquitted of all two charges.

For many people across Africa, the vote and events after it gave them a chance to try relating how feasible it will be to undertake impeachment processes against their presidents.

Some also saw it as an opportunity to educate people on social media especially those that believed Trump was supposed to pack out of the White House.

Below are some reactions:

I woke up to the news of Trump’s impeachment. I hear it doesn’t mean he is out of office as there is more to be done. Tbh, I don’t know, I probably would read up and Trump will be fine.



Let me focus on acquainting us with HOW BUHARI SHOULD BE IMPEACHED. (seems an impossibility). — YOUR LAWYER ⚖️ (@Ifeoma_Solanke) December 19, 2019

Trump didn’t do 30% of what Buhari have done, disobeying court orders alone is enough to impeach any sitting government worker but what do I even know. The country and its government is nothing but a disgrace to democracy #Impeachbuhari — ? (@Hankvalj) December 19, 2019

Unfortunately Trump has been impeached, Gvt of Zim’s reaction ?and Zim Opposition ??‍♂️and the Zimbabwe populace ??‍♂️! pic.twitter.com/F3iF6rTD2K — Sekuru Mhofu (@sekuru_mhofu) December 19, 2019

Trump being impeached is beautiful and all, but are y’all forgetting his Vice President is way worse??!!! Let me start buying a one way ticket to Ghana✌?. Good luck guys ??? pic.twitter.com/Uj27Ysuxn6 — Diane ? Asante (@AsanteDiane) December 19, 2019

Just asking is there an impeachment motion of the president and his deputy that can be lodged in Kenya? Because in any capacity Trump is a lesser devil than Uhuru and Ruto. #TrumpImpeachment #HudumaNamba — ALIWA (@aliwa_mirugah) December 19, 2019

Never forget when Trump wanted Obama removed because he thought he was from Kenya solely based on the fact he was black. What goes around comes around! https://t.co/aQKFULJvVc — Dan Harry (@danharry_) December 19, 2019