Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Trump's impeachment: Tweeps wonder if same is possible in Africa

Trump's impeachment: Tweeps wonder if same is possible in Africa

USA

The United States House of Representatives voted largely along party lines to impeach President Donald Trump for obstruction of Congress and abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine.

The historic vote meant Trump became only the third president in US history to be impeached by the full House.

Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House announced the results: “The yays are 230, the nays are 197, present is 1, Article 1 is adopted.”

The articles of impeachment, now go to the Republican-controlled Senate for trial where Trump is expected to be acquitted of all two charges.

For many people across Africa, the vote and events after it gave them a chance to try relating how feasible it will be to undertake impeachment processes against their presidents.

Some also saw it as an opportunity to educate people on social media especially those that believed Trump was supposed to pack out of the White House.

Below are some reactions:

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..