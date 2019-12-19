Earthquake hits Sao Tome, tremors felt in Gabon capital Libreville

São Tomé and Príncipe
The United States Geological Survey, USGS, on Thursday reported an earthquake east of Sao Tome and Principe’s island of Santo Antonio.
Its specifics indicated that it was a 5.5 (magnitude) earthquake, 90km E of Santo Antonio, Sao Tome and Principe. It also had a depth of 10km.
“We felt a small tremble in Libreville today at about 16:30. It was due an earthquake about 80km east of Principe on the Sao Tomé Mt Cameroon fault.
“It is very unusual and scared quite a few people but is nothing to worry about:” Lee White, Gabon’s Minister of Forests, Oceans, Environment and Climate Change confirmed in a tweet.
Gabon's Forests, Oceans and Environment Minister confirms reports of earth tremor in Libreville— Alfa Shaban (AlfaAfrican) December 19, 2019
- An effect of earthquake in Sao Tome e Principe
- USGS confirmed the incident
- Magnitude of 5.5 with depth of 10km
africanewshttps://t.co/0CiLBzzzks
