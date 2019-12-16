Boko Haram attacks kills 19 herders in northeastern Nigeria

Boko Haram insurgents gunned down 19 cattle herders Saturday in northeast Nigeria, according to civilian militia sources and residents.

Ethnic Fulani herders, besieged by a spate of armed attacks targeting their cattle, pursued Boko Haram, sparking a fierce gunfight outside Fuhe village, near Ngala close to the border with Cameroon.

The latter were controlled by better armed terrorists, and much more trained, according to Mada, a village resident.

According to Umar Kachalla, leader of the anti-Jihadist militia, bodies of the slain herders were brought to the police by militiamen.

Boko Haram has increasingly targeted farmers, herders and loggers, accusing them of spying and passing information to the military and the local militia fighting them.

They have also been raiding herding communities, seizing cattle — a valuable commodity in the region — to fund their operations.

Boko Haram and rival Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) are known to operate in areas around Ngala and the neighbouring town of Gamboru.