Nile dam talks: Ethiopia, Egypt, Sudan hold technical meeting in Cairo

Egypt
The irrigation ministers of three key Nile basin countries have kicked off high-stakes negotiations in Cairo about Ethiopia’s soon-to-be-finished mega-dam project, which Egypt says threatens its water supply.
Joining the ministers Monday were American and World Bank officials. It’s the second round of technical talks on the dam since a breakdown prompted Egypt to appeal for international mediation.
The White House stepped in last month, hosting the foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan, who agreed to move talks forward.
Months of meetings have so far failed to yield consensus on the dam’s most contentious issues, including a timetable for filling the reservoir.
Egypt fears Ethiopia’s $5 billion project, set to be Africa’s largest hydraulic dam, could reduce its share of the Nile, a lifeline for Egypt’s 100 million people.
AP
Go to video
Bashir's ideas will prevail: Sudan's NCP party reacts to govt ban
Go to video
Ethiopia PM's key ally, Lemma Megerssa, rejects EPRDF merger
Go to video
Sudan disbands ex-ruling party, abolishes Public Order Act
Go to video
Ethiopia's Oromo, Amhara, Somali ruling blocs join Prosperity Party
04:59
Tesla unveils futuristic Cybertruck as China explores 6G [SciTech]
Go to video
Ethiopia hosts Twitter's Jack Dorsey, Alibaba's Jack Ma