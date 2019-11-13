France to support DRC fight armed groups

Democratic Republic Of Congo
France has announced support to the Democratic Republic of Congo to enable it tackle armed groups in the east of the country.
French president Emmanuel Macron said this when he met Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi for talks at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.
“We signed the second agreement on the subject of support for development and peace. France is investing 65 million euros to assist with the President’s work towards modernisation and development. We’ve spoken together at length. Firstly, we are on the President’s side where security is concerned, particularly in the East, in the fight against armed groups and groups that practise with IS through the sharing of intelligence and strategic military cooperation focused specifically on the East, as well as through diplomatic action to sanction the leaders of those groups through the United Nations framework”, Macron said.
France is investing 65 million euros to assist with the President's work towards modernisation and development.
Macron also called on neighbouring countries like Rwanda and Uganda to engage with president Tshisekedi in the fight against armed groups.
Meanwhile, the French president has announced a visit to the Central African nation in 2020 after the France-Africa summit slated for June.
The Congolese president is in Paris for the Peace Forum.
AP
Go to video
Nigeria, DRC, Ethiopia among top global contributors to pneumonia deaths
Go to video
DR Congo, Uganda to jointly build 1,200 km connecting roads
01:45
Hundreds of Malians march in solidarity with fallen soldiers
00:54
Ex- Congolese war chief Ntaganda gets 30 years in prison for war crimes
01:36
UN, DRC condemn violence against Ebola health workers
Go to video
Fayulu launches tree-planting drive to combat DR Congo's forest fires