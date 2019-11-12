Welcome to Africanews

South Africa bags $13.5 bn in pledges at investment conference [Focus]

Focus Africa

South Africa’s government secured investment pledges of over $13 billion during an investment conference held in Johannesburg.

Political, diplomatic and business leaders from across the world were in the financial district of Sandton for the conference.

Over 1,700 people from 22 countries joined the gathering which is the second edition of the government initiative.

It was at the inaugural edition of the conference in 2018, that President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his ambitious vision to drive investment of up to $100 billion over a period of 5 years.

This year’s edition is this a continuation of the president’s push to improve Africa’s second largest economy and deal with the 29.1% unemployment rate.

Africanews’ Nyasha Karo Mutizwa was in South Africa and filed this report.

