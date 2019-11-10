Remains of Burkina Faso attack victims released to families

Relatives of victims of an attack in eastern Burkina Faso in which 38 people were killed began to collect their dead on Saturday.

This comes three days after the attack on a mining convoy.

Gunmen ambushed a convoy transporting workers of a Canadian gold miner Semafo on the road to Boungou. Almost 60 people were injured.

In a statement, Burkinabe public prosecutor, Harouna Yoda said the bodies of 29 victims were formally identified on Friday.

It added their families would be allowed inside the morgue of a district hospital in the capital, Ouagadougou.

Distraught and angry relatives had earlier lamented that authorities were not allowing them view the bodies.

Last week’s attack is the deadliest in recent years as the Burkinabe military struggles to contain Islamist violence that has overrun parts of the West African nation.

