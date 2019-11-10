Remains of Burkina Faso attack victims released to families

Burkina Faso
Relatives of victims of an attack in eastern Burkina Faso in which 38 people were killed began to collect their dead on Saturday.
This comes three days after the attack on a mining convoy.
Gunmen ambushed a convoy transporting workers of a Canadian gold miner Semafo on the road to Boungou. Almost 60 people were injured.
In a statement, Burkinabe public prosecutor, Harouna Yoda said the bodies of 29 victims were formally identified on Friday.
It added their families would be allowed inside the morgue of a district hospital in the capital, Ouagadougou.
Distraught and angry relatives had earlier lamented that authorities were not allowing them view the bodies.
Last week’s attack is the deadliest in recent years as the Burkinabe military struggles to contain Islamist violence that has overrun parts of the West African nation.
Reuters
Go to video
Southern Africa drought threatens estimated 45 million people
Go to video
Albert Tevoedjre: Respected Benin politician, diplomat dies aged 89
Go to video
Journalist working in Ebola combat killed in eastern DR Congo
01:00
Pope prays for Ethiopia as death toll from protest rises to 86
00:49
Over 50 Malian soldiers killed in attack on military post - Govt
Go to video
Ethiopia says protest death toll at 78, arrests over 400