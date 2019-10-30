CAR: armed robbery attack on humanitarian aid group MSF [Morning call]

The Morning Call
International humanitarian group MSF also known as ‘Doctors Without Borders’ have suspended part of its operations in Bria Central African Republic.
The suspension comes after its office and its members in the region were attacked by armed robbers over the weekend. Karine Robert, head of the organizations mission in the Central African Republic says activities that have been suspended in Bria are mainly primary care.
05:38
Renewed calls for press freedom in the DRC [Morning Call]
Go to video
$22,000 zoo funds stolen by robbers not eaten by gorilla - Nigeria governor
Go to video
Ethiopia army executing airstrikes against OLF in western Oromia
Go to video
Nigeria police reveal faces of wanted bank robbery masterminds
Go to video
Overcrowded migrant centre in Libya is 'inhumane' - MSF
Go to video
Nine arrested after fatal Nigeria bank robbery