The Morning Call

CAR: armed robbery attack on humanitarian aid group MSF [Morning call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

International humanitarian group MSF also known as ‘Doctors Without Borders’ have suspended part of its operations in Bria Central African Republic.

The suspension comes after its office and its members in the region were attacked by armed robbers over the weekend. Karine Robert, head of the organizations mission in the Central African Republic says activities that have been suspended in Bria are mainly primary care.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

The Morning Call

