Catalan calls for international support [International Edition]

The jailing of nine Catalan separatists by Spain’s Supreme Court for their part in the region’s 2017 independence bid has ignited a backlash of anger across Catalonia.
Meanwhile, Britain and the European Union have a struck a new Brexit deal after days of intense back-and-forth negotiations.
Also, Turkey vows to press on with an offensive in northern Syria until its mission to create a safe zone is complete.
Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team presented by Elayne Wangalwa.
