Africa's oil ambitions[Business Africa]

The challenge facing members of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization APPO, reformed in 2013, is to establish itself as a key and strategic player in the energy, oil and gas sectors on a continental and global scale.

This implies the modernization of oil infrastructures, and a judicious allocation of resources from the various operations, among others.

In this episode of the program, Mahaman Laouan Gaya, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization, joined us us by phone from Brazzaville, Congo.