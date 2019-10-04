Welcome to Africanews

Africa's oil ambitions[Business Africa]

Africa's oil ambitions[Business Africa]

Business Africa

The challenge facing members of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization APPO, reformed in 2013, is to establish itself as a key and strategic player in the energy, oil and gas sectors on a continental and global scale.

This implies the modernization of oil infrastructures, and a judicious allocation of resources from the various operations, among others.

In this episode of the program, Mahaman Laouan Gaya, Secretary General of the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization, joined us us by phone from Brazzaville, Congo.

