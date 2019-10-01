Macron urges U.S to remove Sudan from state-sponsored terrorism list

French President Emmanuel Macron has assured the new Sudanese Prime Minister of his unwavering support.

Abdalla Hamdock arrived at the Elysee Paris on Monday, with hopes of getting his country off the United States’ list of countries that support terrorism.

“We will of course continue to urge the United States to remove Sudan from the list of states that support terrorism, which will allow it to normalize its relations with international financial institutions. This is an essential battle and we will fully support you’‘, Macron said.

We hope that your support will help to remove Sudan from the list of countries that support terrorism.

Finance is another urgent task for head of the Sudanese government.President Macron announced the mobilization of €60 million to support the transition in the country.

“The economy and peace cannot go one way without the other. There will be no peace if the economy does not recover, and the economy will not recover if there is no peace. We hope that your support will help to remove Sudan from the list of countries that support terrorism. The Sudanese people have never supported terrorism, which was linked to the former regime’‘, Hamdok, said.

This visit to France is a source of great hope for the Sudanese Prime Minister, who has also announced the holding of an international conference to mobilize public and private donors for Sudan soon.