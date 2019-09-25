Welcome to Africanews

Dozens trapped as building collapses in Sierra Leone

An official in Sierra Leone says a three-story building under construction has collapsed and trapped some 50 to 60 people in the rubble.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Saidu Kamara tells The Associated Press that nine people have been rescued and are receiving treatment at a hospital.

He describes the scene as “pathetic and frantic” and says rescue efforts are expected to continue through the night after the Wednesday afternoon collapse along the Bo-Kenema highway in the country’s Southern Province.

It is not immediately clear what caused the building to collapse. Kamara says police have deployed two excavators to the site.

