Brexit: MEPs support article 50 extension [International Edition]

Members of the European Parliament vote for a resolution supporting the UK being given a Brexit deadline extension should it request one.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a broad coalition with his main rival after failing to win a parliamentary majority.

Also, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agree on an automatic mechanism for the distribution of migrants.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.