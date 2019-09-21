Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

International edition

international-edition

Brexit: MEPs support article 50 extension [International Edition]

Brexit: MEPs support article 50 extension [International Edition]

International edition

Members of the European Parliament vote for a resolution supporting the UK being given a Brexit deadline extension should it request one.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls for a broad coalition with his main rival after failing to win a parliamentary majority.

Also, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agree on an automatic mechanism for the distribution of migrants.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..