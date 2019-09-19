Senegalese university wins prestigious architecture award

Alioune Diop University in Bambey, Senegal, was given the highest honors at the “Aga KHAN” architecture award ceremony in Kazan, Russia.

Its teaching and research department is one of the 5 Laureates of 2019, for setting new standards of excellence in architecture.

“This victory can have a great impact in Senegal and Africa because the building was created by the environment – by taking the temperature of certain local realities, etc. – it is a great one that can have a great impact on Senegal and Africa and can be replicated everywhere,“said Ibrahim Wone, chief of cabinet, ministry of higher education.

This victory can have a great impact in Senegal.

Founded in 2007, as part of the government’s efforts to decentralize education and encourage young people to stay in rural areas, the university open its doors in 2012 growing in staff and adapting to the climate change in Bambey.

The architecture of the building has a bioclimatic design, due to the unique environmental resources. A large double-roofed canopy and a mesh have been installed to prevent direct sunlight and allow air to circulate through it.

“We are looking at an intelligent building that allows us to be self-sufficient in energy, which is a good thing in our countries when we know what we are paying for in terms of energy consumption. Water and acidity management is very important. Today, the water from the building is recovered in the filtered basins, which makes it possible to water the plants, while even the water from the air conditioning is recovered in these basins, which is a major innovation,” said Sidy Camara, director of environment and security, Alione Diop University.

In addition to its unprecedented structural aspect, its research helps to slow migration to urban areas.

“Most students often complete their studies in Dakar, but now they have the opportunity to do so locally, as you said, in a building that has temperature control, “ said Mahay Diaw, director, Alione Diop University.

The prestigious architecture award is given once every three years and it comes with a prize of one million US dollars.