France, Italy to agree on ''automatic distribution'' of migrants

Rebuilding trust between France and Italy and unlocking the sensitive issue of migration. This is the aim of Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Rome Wednesday evening.

The French President and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed on an “automatic mechanism” for the distribution of migrants. All EU countries should take a share of migrants. Thus avoiding standoff at sea on humanitarian vessels.

“With regard to rescues at sea, as you said, I am convinced that we can agree on an automatic European mechanism for sharing the reception of migrants, coordinated by the European Commission, which will guarantee for Italy or Malta, before the arrival of the vessels, that the people who arrive will be taken (by other EU countries) and with a much more supportive organization”, Macron said.

In recent months, there have been tensions between Paris and Rome. For instance, the attacks of a 5-star Movement against France, which according to Deputy Italian Prime Minister, Luigi Di Maio would impoverish Africa with the CFA franc.

French economic interests are important in Italy. Strengthening links between partners has become necessary, after Salvini abandoned the premier’s first coalition government.

“It’s essential for Europe to turn a page in the direction of a structural management and no longer an emergency management of the flows. Italy has always asked for this with the utmost consistency. We must remove propaganda from the migration issue, a propaganda that is also anti-European. We must continue to offer a rigorous response, because Italy doesn’t want to lower its guard against illegal trafficking, against trafficking of human lives”, the Italian Prime Minister said.

Guiseppe Conte promised to put an end to the harsh migration policy of former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini.

AP