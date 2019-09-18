DRC: President Tshisekedi visit to Belgium [The Morning Call]

After several years of tensions between Belgium and the Democratic Republic of Congo, current president Felix Tshisekedi hopes to bridge the gap and normalise relations with its former colonial power.

He arrived in the country late Monday with a tight schedule for his four day trip.

On Tuesday, he was received with military honours by Prime Minister Charles Michel and the two signed several documents, symbolic to the resumption of cooperation between their countries.

President Tshisekedi also met with key members of the federal government at the Egmont Palace and later proceeded to the Royal palace to meet the King and Queen.

This Wednesday, he is set to meet with representatives of the diamond industry in Anvers, visit the port in Antwerp and the Institute of Tropical Medicine.

It should be noted this is Tshisekedi’s first visit to Europe since being declared winner of the December 2018 polls and is the first DR Congo president to visit Belgium since 2007.