Vote count now underway in Tunisia [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Polling booths have closed in Tunisia in what is the country’s second free presidential poll since the 2011 uprising that toppled ex-president Ben Ali.
In the election were twenty-six candidates, including two women.
Out of an estimated 7 million voters, exit polls suggest turn out was at 45%. And something else comes as surprise, two independent outsiders seem to have done well in the first round of votes and may have made it to the runoff. Preliminary results are expected however on Tuesday. In the meantime, EU observers have given a pass mark to the conduct of the election.
