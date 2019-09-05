Egypt's economic reforms [Business Africa]

A more constructive engagement is needed between the private sector and the Egyptian government. According to a Cairo- based think thank this should hopefully lead to employment opportunities within the private sector. Despite data showing that economic reforms are working in this North African nation, residents say this is yet to reflect in their day-to-day lives. As a 2016 IMF deal draws to a close, question is, has the ordinary Egyptian not reeled under pressure for far too long?

And economic growth slowed to 1.94 percent in Africa’s most populous nation, Nigeria in the second quarter of 2019. Bloomberg reports that expansion in the continent’s biggest oil producer also slacked from 2.1 percent in the first quarter. But Nigeria’s central bank has moved in to support expansion. Key measures include interest-rate cut and more credit by lenders to promote growth.