African women in agribusiness (Business)

Despite holding 60 percent of the world’s arable land, African countries import nearly $50 billion net of food annually. Yet the population bulge and a rising middle class represent a massive opportunity in terms of agribusiness and the consumer market.

The agricultural sector in Africa is experiencing a drastic transformation following the influx of women in the sector. As such African women are playing big roles in shaping the growth of agriculture in the continent.

One of 17 ambitious global development goals adopted in 2015 aims to give women equal rights to economic resources, including access to land ownership and control.

According to a report put together by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Women constitute 70% of the work force in the agricultural sector in Africa and 10% of the basic food processing. They also carry out 60 to 90% of the total rural marketing.