Trump talks Japan trade as he confers with Egyptian President

U.S President Donald Trump spoke about the new US-Japanese trade deal on Monday.

At a meeting with the Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi at the G7 summit in France, Trump said the media ‘‘never writes’‘ about such feats.

“One of the things we’ll be discussing will be trade. And I can’t underestimate or speak more highly of the trade deal we made yesterday with Japan. It’s a massive deal, especially for our agriculture, our farmers, our ranchers. And E-Commerce. There’s an E-Commerce component that’s very important. But it’s a fantastic deal. It’s a tremendous deal. It came at a great time and we’ve been helping the farmers anyway, and it’s something that impressed me anyway, Mr. President. And our farmers, they don’t want to take. They want to produce. They want to be able to do their work. They don’t want anything for nothing. They’re incredible people. I call them great American patriots”, Trump said.

It's a massive deal, especially for our agriculture, our farmers, our ranchers.

Trump had said that the US and Japan agreed in principle on a new trade agreement.

The Egyptian President is among other African heads of state attending at the G7 summit hosted by French President, Emmanuel Macron in Biarritz in the Southwest of France.

Reuters