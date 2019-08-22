Eritrea delegation delivers Afwerki's message to Burhan in Khartoum

President Isaias Afwerki of Eritrea on Wednesday sent a delegation to Sudan to deliver messages aimed at boosting bilateral and regional ties.

The team led by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and presidential advisor Yemane Ghebreab first visited the South Sudan capital Juba before flying to the Sudan capital Khartoum.

They delivered Afwerki’s message to his South Sudanese counterpart Salva Kiir. “President Salva Kiir stressed Eritrea’s long-standing solidarity with South Sudan and welcomed the contents of President Isaias’ message.

“The two sides agreed on follow-up measures to boost both bilateral and regional ties,” Eritrean Information Minister Yemane Meskel wrote on Twitter.

Over in Khartoum, they met with leader of the Sovereign Council of Sudan, Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, who was sworn in earlier on Wednesday as head of the 11-member team leading Sudan’s post-Bashir transition.

Eritrea was the only neighbour of Sudan that missed the final signing of the peace pact between the Transitional Military Council, TMC; and a protest movement.