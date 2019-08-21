Ex junta leader sworn in as head of Sudan transition council

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the outgoing head of Sudan’s military council, was sworn in as head of the newly-formed Sovereign Council in front of the head of the country’s judiciary.

The remaining 10 members of the Sovereign Council will be sworn in later on Wednesday. Prime Minister-nominee Abdalla Hamdok is also expected to be sworn in later in the day.

Sudan completed on Tuesday the formation of the 11-member Sovereign Council that will run the country for a three-year transitional period until elections.

Hamdok, an economist who has served in international institutions, was nominated by Sudan’s main opposition alliance which negotiated for months with the Transitional Military Council to reach the agreement that led to the Sovereign Council’s establishment.

?? Sudan takes a step forward in its transition to civilian rule today after its new ruling body was unveiled



➡️ Abdalla Hamdok becomes prime minister

➡️ General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan becomes chairman of the new sovereign council https://t.co/4MDrHCtRYU pic.twitter.com/TeEehuoL6W — AFP Africa (@AFPAfrica) August 21, 2019

The council replaces the Transitional Military Council that Burhan headed, which had ruled Sudan since the overthrow of long-time president Omar al-Bashir in April.

It is now the highest authority in the country but largely delegates executive powers to the cabinet of ministers.

REUTERS