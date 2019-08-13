Strict movement along Rwanda-DRC border

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The Democratic Republic of Congo border with Rwanda is under high guard as movement across is very restricted.
The Rwandan authorities are worried that the highly contagious Ebola virus can cross into its borders advising its citizens against travelling to the DRC unless in urgency.
For Congolese officials, Rwanda’s response is not only based on health grounds but also for security reasons.
According to an anonymous source, some Rwandan army personnel have defected into Congo,and Kigali doesn’t want a repeat of that incident.
At least 1800 people have been killed in the Ebola epidemic that had struck the DRC this year so far.
