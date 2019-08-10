Welcome to Africanews

EU's defence strategy [International Edition]

The European Union is willing to take a leap forward to build a true European defence capability. But what is the potential risk of creating a parallel structure to Nato?

Meanwhile, the UK is more likely to leave the EU without a deal on 31 October. This is as Boris Johnson wants to negotiate a new Brexit deal.

Also, US president Donald Trump have taken the trade war up another notch, calling China a currency manipulator.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by the Euronews editorial team.

