Supporting entrepreneurs in Senegal [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Senegal wants to boost its economy further by setting up a system that facilitates business creation and could eventually produce nearly 100,000 jobs.
Formalization of the economy, job creation and support for financial inclusion are the three main axes of rapid entrepreneurship initiated by Senegal.
The concept launched by President Macky Sall allows the creation of SMEs in 48 hours at the latest, and ultimately aims to train 100,000 entrepreneurs on the labour market. The concept is mainly aimed at women and young people under 40.
To delve further on this we speak to Papa Amadou Sarr, Senegal’s General Delegate for Rapid Entrepreneurship , who revisits Macky SALL’s concept that aims to make Senegal the largest incubation centre in West Africa.
