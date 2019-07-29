Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cases of suicide on the increase in Malawi

Cases of suicide on the increase in Malawi

Malawi

The government of Malawi and the civil society is worried by the growing high number of people committing suicide, reports the Nyasa Times

The police put the number of suicide cases at 133 between September 2018 and June 2019, all by individuals aged between 16 years and 40 years.

The government is to blame for the icrease in suicide since it has failed to create opportunities for the youth since it lacks the good will to improve the youth welfare according to Lucky Mbewe.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..