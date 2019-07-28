S. Africa's Yvonne Chaka Chaka advocates child empowerment

South African singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka has made a passionate appeal for the protection of children.

The singer’s plea was to mark the 30th anniversary of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

At the invitation of UNICEF and the United Nations, the ‘I’m in love with a DJ’‘ hit maker undertook a private sector advocacy campaign on behalf of children in Congo’s commercial city, Pointe-Noire, on Thursday.

We obviously need the private sector to work with us.

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador visited a local facility for vulnerable children and interacted with leaders.

During a Friday dinner, the internationally acclaimed singer called on representatives of the private sector to invest in the protection, empowerment and education of children.

“Well, we obviously need the private sector to work with us. We need collaboration. Remember, the private sector is there, and they can’t just hope to make money without taking their social responsibility into account. One of the people who spoke here tonight recognizes that when the private sector makes money, it must also take into account its social responsibility”, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said.

Yvonne also called on the State to be more involved in supporting organisations working to fight for street children.

A cause praised by the representative of Congolese employers who recalled the interest of the private sector to invest in the well-being of children.

Congolese Minister of Social Affairs and Humanitarian Action hinted of the introduction of measures to protect children against exploitation, abuse and all forms of violence.

“The promise is that we will continue to work. We are doing everything to mobilize. Since we don’t have enough resources, we are obliged to talk, meet, go to other partners, go to the private sector, NGOs, civil society so that we work together”, Antoinette Dinga-Dzondo said.

Congo has institutions responsible for vulnerable and disadvantaged children, most of whom have been abandoned.