Turkish officials seize fake dollar notes worth $271 mln

Turkey
Nearly $271 million worth of fake banknotes have been confiscated in a printing press in Instabul, Turkey.
Turkish officials on Thursday raided premises of the printing press where the fake currencies were being printed.
Stacks of $100 banknotes were found by police and anti-crime and smuggling officials during the search at the Esenyurt neighborhood.
Police five arrested. It said among those arrested, was one who had earlier been dismissed from the police force for suspected membership of a network.
Ankara blames the network for orchestrating a failed military coup in 2016.
Ankara accuses U.S-based Muslim cleric, Fethullah Gulen of masterminding the attempted coup in July, 2016. He denies any involvement.
Turkish authorities were searching for more suspects and were investigating whether the money was connected to Gulen’s network.
Reuters
04:08
ECO, a flexible exchange system - Allasane Ouattara
Go to video
Second batch of Turks abducted in Nigeria's Kwara State
Go to video
Nigerian soldier who returned missing $41,500 to be rewarded
05:18
How ready is Ecowas for 'Eco' currency? [Morning Call]
01:12
ECOWAS should rule on single currency by 2020- Ouattara
00:55
South African rand firms to 3-month high