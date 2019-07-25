ECO, a flexible exchange system - Allasane Ouattara

Business Africa
“ECO, a flexible exchange rate regime” to sum up the Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara who announced the introduction of the ECO currency in 2020, in place of the CFA Franc.
Ouattara, who currently chairs the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) stated that no immediate changes were expected upon its adoption and that the process would take several years to be fully implemented.
Désiré Avom, a professor of economics and an international consultant delves more on this.
