United States to deny visas to Nigerians who 'undermined elections'

The United States on Tuesday imposed visa restrictions on Nigerians it said were involved in trying to undermine democracy in presidential and parliamentary elections this year.

The U.S. State Department however did not name the individuals or say how many were affected by the visa restrictions.

President Muhammadu Buhari won a second term in February in an election marred by delays, logistical glitches and violence.

These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights.

“These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights,” spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

“The Department of State emphasizes that the actions announced today are specific to certain individuals and not directed at the Nigerian people or the newly elected government,” Ortagus added.

Acting against DRC officials

These individuals have operated with impunity at the expense of the Nigerian people and undermined democratic principles and human rights

In February this year, the department announced that it would deny visas to officials that were involved in election misconduct in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Affected officials included Corneille Nangaa, president of the Independent National Election Commission, Constitutional Court president Benoit Lwamba Bindu and Aubin Minaku Ndjalandjoko, president of the National Assembly, and an unspecified number of other military and government officials over human rights abuses related to the election.

“These individuals enriched themselves through corruption, or directed or oversaw violence against people exercising their rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of expression,” the State Department said in a statement.

READ

MORE

DRC