Ethiopia turns to airbus after Boeing crash

*Bruno Le maire, is visiting Addis Ababa to meet Ethiopian Prime Minister Abye Ahmed. *

The French Minister of Finance is keen to demonstrate France’s willingness to strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, following the project initiated jointly with French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit to the country last March.

“It was a very interesting and constructive discussion. The Prime Minister knows he can count on President Macron’s full support on many issues, including relations with all financial institutions,” said Bruno Le Maire, French Finance Minister.

The French Finance Minister also praised the close relationship between the French President and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, before referring to the upcoming collaboration between Ethiopian airlines and Airbus, perceived as a symbol of their economic cooperation.

“There is an excellent personal relationship between the two leaders – your Prime Minister and Emmanuel Macron. I think that now everything is on the table to move forward and accelerate this very good relationship,” said Bruno Le Maire, French Finance Minister.

The Ethiopian-Airbus deal seems to be timely for both countries, after the Americans showed failures, with the recent crashes of max. boeing 737.