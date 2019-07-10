AFCON Daily: Quarter final matches begin [Episode 11]

Semi-final spots will be up for grabs as the first of two quarter-finals matches take place today, Hello and welcome.

Benin are hoping to make history in Egypt by qualifying for their first AFCON semi-final but to get there they must first scale the hurdle of Senegal who are rediscovering their form as the tournament progresses. Confident Benin supporters say they are all the way to the finals.

The two sides have not met in the history of AFCON but the current generation of Benin footballers can take inspiration from the squad of 1961 when they defeated Senegal 3-2 in a friendly game.

In the day’s second quarter-final match which kicks off at 7pm GMT, 3 time champions, Nigeria will come up against South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium for a spot in the semi-final.

Both nations will be in confident mood heading into the game after overcoming tricky oppositions in the form of defending champions Cameroon and hosts Egypt in the round of 16.

South Africa’s youthful side will be aiming to improve their poor AFCON head to head record against Nigeria which stands at 2-0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

For the first time in the history of Africa Cup of Nations, Video Assistant Referees system popularly known as VAR will be introduced from the quarter-final stage of the competition in Egypt.

The technology was not used in the group stages and Round of 16 fixtures.

Benin’s coach Michel Dussuyer sees the technology as a plus for the competition.

It is worthy to note that VAR will be use for the 2020 CHAN tournament as well as the 2021 AFCON all to be hosted in Cameroon.