Sudan's Military Council releases 235 prisoners

Following Sudan’s renewed peace talks on Friday, the military council has released a group of 235 prisoners.The prisoners are fighters from the Sudan Liberation Army.

A rebel group active in the protest movements; fighting government forces in war-torn Darfur.

“This shows us clearly that we are partners and not our enemies. With cooperation and understanding, we will reach the demands of the people of sudan,” deputy chairman of Sudan Liberation Movement, Atom said.

The released prisoners could not hold back their gratitude.

“Today we are really very excited. We were in hell under the former regime of the National Congress Party but today we are free from marginalization, we are free,” said released prisoner, Ahmed Hussein.

“I salute the Sudan Liberation Movement in addition to that, we are still the revolutionary, because we need freedom and we will achieve it, god willing. Freedom, peace and justice” added released prisoner, Ali.

The conflict in Darfur had erupted in 2003 after ethnic minority rebels took up arms against Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.

Bashir’s government was accused of economic instability and politically marginalizing the region.