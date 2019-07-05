Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

Cote d'Ivoire incentivizes cashew processors

Cote d'Ivoire incentivizes cashew processors

Ivory Coast

Côte d’Ivoire wants to speed up the local processing of cashew nuts.

The Council of Ministers issued an order granting new tax incentives to entrepreneurs who process cashew nuts during the meeting on 3rd July according to Ecofin agency.

Cashew nut processors in Côte d’Ivoire will be exempted from customs duties and VAT on purchases of equipment and spare parts for a period of 5 years.

Côte d'Ivoire wants to speed up the local processing of cashew nuts.

and f or five years, these entrepreneurs will also benefit from “the granting of tax credits to companies, developing their activities by increasing or modernizing existing installations”.

Côte d’Ivoire, which processes barely 10% of cashews wants to increase this figure to 50%.

World leader in nut production, Côte d’Ivoire is projecting a production of 730,000 tonnes this year

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..