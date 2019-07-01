Hundreds protest after deadly clash in Sudan

Hundreds of people gathered in the city of Omdurman across the River Nile from Khartoum on Monday (July 01) to protest against the ruling military a day after at least seven people died in clashes between security services and protesters.

Members of the crowd told Reuters they came out after residents found the bodies of three young men riddled with bullets and dressed in civilian clothes close to the river early in the morning.

At least 600 people blocked off the main road leading to White Nile bridge, which connects Omdurman to Sudan’s capital, and set up barricades as riot police looked on.

Dozens tearfully chanted “down with military rule” and “blood for blood, we will not accept blood money” near the bodies that were covered in flags. A bloodied protest banner and megaphone lay nearby.

Hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets across Sudan on Sunday (June 30) demanding the military hand over power to civilians, in the biggest demonstrations since a deadly raid by security forces on a protest camp in central Khartoum three weeks ago.