Cameroon's John Fru kidnapped again and freed [Morning Call]

Leader of one of Cameroon’s main opposition parties was released by his captors on Saturday after being abducted by unidentified gunmen in the country’s restive anglophone region a day earlier.

John Fru Ndi, who heads the Social Democratic Front (SDF) and finished runner-up to President Paul Biya in the 2011 election was taken from his home in the city of Bamenda on Friday, the second time in two months he had been kidnapped.

As you might know, separatist rebels have been battling government forces for nearly two years over perceived marginalisation of English speakers by the central African country’s Francophone-dominated government.