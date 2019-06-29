UN Security Council extends peacekeeping mission in Mali

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to extend peacekeeping mission in Mali.

The council also discussed addressing the escalating violence in the centre of the country.

“Resolution 2480 also addresses the degrading situation in the center of Mali. It calls upon the Malian authorities to immediately develop a comprehensive strategy to end the violence there and ensure the return of the State. It encourages MINUSMA to strengthen its actions in this zone, which is now elevated to the second strategic category”, said France’ Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Francois Delattre.

A feud between ethnic Dogon and Fulani communities have already led to the deaths of hundreds of civilians. The Council also urged the UN peacekeeping force in Mali to strengthen its actions in the zone, which has now been elevated to second strategic category.

“Without questioning the priority of supporting the implementation of the Peace Agreement in the North, it [resolution] asks the mission to ensure that sufficient resources are devoted to its mandate in the Center, building on the efforts already made in recent months, notably through the development of an emergency plan for the Mopti region and the creation of a dedicated sector”, Delattre added.

MINUSMA will focus on supporting the implementation of the peace deal signed in 2015 between the government in Bamako and the various armed groups from the north of Mali.

