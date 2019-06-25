Zimbabwe govt bans use of foreign currencies [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Zimbabwe, the government has banned the use of international currencies such as the US dollar, South African rand and British pound.
Zimbabwe has not had its own fully fledged currency since 2009 when authorities abolished the Zimbabwe dollar due to hyperinflation.
On the programme we talk about the southern African country and what the situation is like with the economy and the current measure.
