Zimbabwe govt bans use of foreign currencies [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

In Zimbabwe, the government has banned the use of international currencies such as the US dollar, South African rand and British pound.

Zimbabwe has not had its own fully fledged currency since 2009 when authorities abolished the Zimbabwe dollar due to hyperinflation.

On the programme we talk about the southern African country and what the situation is like with the economy and the current measure.

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call

