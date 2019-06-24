Welcome to Africanews

[Inspire Africa] Madagascar's last erotic sculptor

Jerry Bambi

Inspire africa

On this edition of Inspire Africa, Jerry Bambi explores erotic funerary art amongst the Sakalava people in Madagascar, and heads to Addis Ababa where a paper recycling plant is offering returnee migrants a chance to earn income.

We also talk to a celebrated chef from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Christian Yumbi, the first black man to be integrated into the Ritz-Escoffier, a world renowned culinary institution located in Paris, France.

