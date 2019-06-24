[Inspire Africa] Madagascar's last erotic sculptor

Inspire africa
On this edition of Inspire Africa, Jerry Bambi explores erotic funerary art amongst the Sakalava people in Madagascar, and heads to Addis Ababa where a paper recycling plant is offering returnee migrants a chance to earn income.
We also talk to a celebrated chef from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Christian Yumbi, the first black man to be integrated into the Ritz-Escoffier, a world renowned culinary institution located in Paris, France.
02:17
DRC's Fulu Musiki band's 'garbage' music
01:02
Sudan protest hub: Ethiopia's proposal accepted, but protests ensue
Go to video
France's Orange eyes Ethiopia's telcom sector
Go to video
Ethiopia govt warned against delaying 2020 polls
01:18
Video: Acquittal of gang rape suspects in DRC causes outrage
04:23
DRC faces economic challenges [Business Africa]