Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Video: Malawi president heckled in parliament

Video: Malawi president heckled in parliament

Malawi

The dramatic scenes began when opposition law makers shouted down president Peter Mutharika as he addressed parliament.

He accused the legislators of seeking to sow chaos in the country.

Malawi’s opposition has run to court seeking to annul Mutharika’s May election win.

Watch our report

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..