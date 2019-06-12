Welcome to Africanews

Video: Poverty, culture drive child labour in Malawi

Malawi

Many children in Malawi are caught in back breaking work even though the country’s laws do not allow minors to work.

They are found in construction, agriculture, and even in homes as domestic servants.

Poverty is the dominant factor driving child labour in the country. As families struggle to make ends meet, children are often withdrawn from school to work alongside their parents.

