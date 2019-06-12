Video: Poverty, culture drive child labour in Malawi

Malawi
Many children in Malawi are caught in back breaking work even though the country’s laws do not allow minors to work.
They are found in construction, agriculture, and even in homes as domestic servants.
Poverty is the dominant factor driving child labour in the country. As families struggle to make ends meet, children are often withdrawn from school to work alongside their parents.
Malawi opposition defiant as president Mutharika appeals for unity
Malawi president sworn into office after securing re-election
Peter Mutharika wins Malawi's presidential election: official
Malawi poll aftermath: Injunction, arrests, VP's nullification petition
Malawi's High Court orders vote recount
Malawi to probe contested results, Mutharika's VP loses parliamentary bid